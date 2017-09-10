Florida sheriff: Do not shoot at Hurricane Irma

In additional to the usual safety warnings that come along with a life-threatening natural disaster, law enforcement officials in Florida had to issue some special instructions.

Two guys set up a Facebook Event encouraging people to called “Shoot at Hurricane Irma.”

“LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST,” the event page states.

By Sunday afternoon, more than 55,000 people had said they were “interested.”

That prompted the Pasco County Sheriff to issue a warning.

“You won’t make it turn around,” the sheriff’s office stated.

They included a helpful infographic stating “BULLETS COME BACK. DON’T SHOOT.”

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

Ryon Edwards, 22, told the BBC he started the event out of a “combination of stress and boredom.”