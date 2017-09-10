Florida couple vacations in Colorado amid Irma landfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK, Colo. – About two months into their RV adventure, Beverly and Larry Hacker found it a bit difficult to fully enjoy the Rocky Mountains. Their stay in Colorado unexpectedly coincided with the stress of Hurricane Irma barreling through their home state.

“That hits close home,” Larry Hacker told FOX31.

The Hackers have been in constant contact with their children and grandchildren as the storm moved north along Florida’s west coast. Some of their family members have sought shelter in the couple’s house near Orlando.

"We are about an hour and 15 minutes from the coast,” Beverly explained. We're up high. We've got a generator.”

The main concerns for the Hackers and many other families include broken windows and flying debris. Powerful winds from the upper right section of the storm have been pounding their Central Florida neighborhood.

"The track that this storm is taking is probably the worst track not withstanding a direct hit,” Larry, who has lived through 9 hurricanes, explained.

A tornado-spawning hurricane in the mid-1980s blew the roof off the couple’s home, Larry said. They're praying Irma's wrath will not be nearly as severe and that their grandchildren will stay calm.

“I'm worried about my grandkids because they've never been through this before,” Beverly said.

The Hackers said they will monitor conditions through Sunday night. They might be forced to cut their RV road trip short and return home.

**Editor’s Note: The Hackers are cousins of FOX31’s Michael Konopasek