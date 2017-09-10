Detectives seize 38 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of heroin, guns and cash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives recently seized illegals drugs with a street value of more than $8 million, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit have been working to break down a drug trafficking organization distributing illicit narcotics in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Detectives conducted several operations and seized 10.78 pounds of heroin (approx. street value of $2.4 million).

They also seized 38.35 pounds of methamphetamine (approx. street value of $6.3 million).

Additionally, they confiscated several firearms and $24,000.00 in cash.