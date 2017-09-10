Arvada Fire Department mourns death of member who fought ‘courageous battle’ with cancer

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Fire Department is mourning the death of a colleague who lost his battle with cancer.

“Today we mourn the loss of Lt. Jim Schaefer who be greatly missed,” fire department officials said on Facebook Sunday. “Jim fought a hard courageous battle against cancer.”

“Please keep his family in your thoughts/prayers. RIP brother.”

The fire department did not release any information about services for Schaefer but indicated they would release more information when it becomes available.

“Thank for patience as we do our best to honor Jim,” officials stated.