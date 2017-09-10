2 dead, 3 injured after 6 car crash in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. – Two people died and three others were injured following a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver in Arvada Sunday evening, police said.

It happened near West 61st Avenue and Ward Road around 6:13 p.m.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people died and three others were transported to area hospitals, Arvada police said.

Their conditions are unknown.

Ward Road is closed in both directions between 58th Avenue and 64th Avenue. There is no estimated time of reopening.

6car ax in Arvada, 2 people are dead & 3 transported to hospital. PD says likely cause by DUI. Ward Rd closed pic.twitter.com/aKghzcI075 — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) September 11, 2017

A better look at this horrific accident in Arvada. Neighbors say crash sounded like exposition pic.twitter.com/A25bC51MsJ — Julie Leonardi (@JulieLeonardiTV) September 11, 2017

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will update this article with the latest.