1 killed, 1 hospitalized after stabbing, shooting Saturday night

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died and another in hospitalized after stabbing and shooting Saturday night.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 6700 block of Irving Street, Sgt. Jim Morgen with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. That’s near West 67th Avenue, between Lowell and Federal boulevards.

Morgen said investigators are still working to determine what led up to the deadly altercation.

Investigators did not release any information about the people involved or about the condition of the person who remained hospitalized Sunday morning.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.