COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a train in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, police said.

Colorado Springs police said it happened around 4:16 a.m. near East Uintah Street and Interstate 25.

The woman’s body was found between two sets of railroad tracks by a northbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

There were several loaded BNSF trains in the area around the time the woman was found, according to police.