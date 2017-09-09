× Son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling found dead in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling was found dead in Boulder on Friday evening, TMZ reports.

Sources told TMZ that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died of a drug overdose and was having a “hard time dealing with the trouble his dad was having at the network.”

Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder, according to TMZ.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

The news comes just a day after Fox News Channel announced they “parted ways” with Bolling amid allegations that he sent lewd photos to his co-workers. He was a co-host of “The Five.”

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family,” Fox News Channel said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

Further details about Bolling Jr.’s death were not immediately released.