Son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling found dead in Boulder
BOULDER, Colo. — The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling was found dead in Boulder on Friday evening, TMZ reports.
Sources told TMZ that 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died of a drug overdose and was having a “hard time dealing with the trouble his dad was having at the network.”
Eric Chase Bolling Jr. was a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder, according to TMZ.
The news comes just a day after Fox News Channel announced they “parted ways” with Bolling amid allegations that he sent lewd photos to his co-workers. He was a co-host of “The Five.”
“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family,” Fox News Channel said in a statement obtained by TMZ.
Further details about Bolling Jr.’s death were not immediately released.