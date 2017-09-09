Police identify 4 suspects in murder of 2 young girls near Telluride, 1 suspect still wanted

TELLURIDE, Colo. – Authorities have identified four suspects in connection to the murder of two young girls in Telluride.

The children were found Friday morning on a farm outside of Norwood, about 35 miles west of Telluride, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the girls were seven to 10 years old and had been dead for at least two weeks.

23-year-old Frederick Blair, 37-year-old Madani Ceus, 53-year-old Ika Eden, and 50-year-old Nathan Yah were arrested in the case.

The four are charged with felony child abuse causing death, according to police.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a fifth suspect in the case, Nashika Bramble.

She was last seen hitchhiking in Norwood on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on Bramble is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 970-728-1911.

“In my thirty-seven years as Sheriff, I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this,” said Sheriff Bill Masters.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.