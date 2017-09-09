New info released in officer involved shooting in north Denver Friday

DENVER — New details into our newsroom about the officer involved shooting in Denver Friday night. A man was shot by police and is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

It happened at 4525 Kingston Street in Northeast Denver.

Police say an employee at the address says he saw someone stealing a vehicle. When he approached that person a gun was pulled and 911 was called.

“Our caller confronted the individual who was in the car, and that person flourished a handgun,” Lieutenant Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department said.

When an officer responded to that call, police say the suspect was not compliant.

“He’s giving verbal orders, challenging him, ordering him to come out,” Lieutenant Clark said.

Police say after multiple attempts to apprehend the suspect he tried to drive away.

“In doing so the subject drives over two parking barriers and collides with a chain linked fence,” Lieutenant Clark said. “The vehicle becomes stuck briefly at that point.”

Police say the suspect then regains control of the car and starts to drive again.

“As he’s going by the officer, he’s focusing on the officer and he’s raising a hand gun, the officer see’s handgun in his right hand, raising it, and the officer believes he’s going to point it towards him and shoot him.”

One shot was fired. Police say it struck the suspect int he lower jaw area and in the shoulder. The injured suspect is 19-year-old Sergio Casimiro-Mejia. He’s now out of the hospital and in police custody. Mejia faces multiple charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Police haven’t released the officers name. He started with the department in 2005 and primarily held patrol assignments.

“The officer involved in this incident was equipped with a body worn camera device, that device was activated and it did capture the majority of this incident, ” Lieutenant Clark said.

No word on when police will release the camera footage.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say it could take a couple weeks to complete.