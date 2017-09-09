Movie theaters host clowns-only premiere of ‘It’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Ill. -- A movie theater in Illinois hosted a showing of Stephen King horror film "It" - and the attendees had to come dressed as clowns.

"We're kind of known for doing big premieres at this theater here," Cary Eisentraut of Orpheum Theatre told KTVI. "We decided to capitalize on it by having a clowns-only premiere where you have to dress up as a clown to go to the 7 o'clock shows."

To address some concerns from the public, the theater did not allow masks - only paint.

But the Illinois theater wasn't the only one to host a clowns-only premiere of the new film. Alamo Drafthouse went viral in August when they announced clown-only premiere in Austin, Texas. Similar events then were scheduled for theaters across the country.

"It" is in theaters now.