× Woman convicted of faking cancer to steal from Jeffco at-risk elderly man

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury returned guilty verdicts in the case against a 50-year-old woman from Monument for bilking an elderly Westminster man out of over $69,000.

The woman, Nahid “Venus” Moshrefi convinced him that she had cancer when she did not.

Mrs. Moshrefi met the 80-year-old victim, William Maruca, on the “Live Links” dating service.

The two began dating in 2013. Eventually, she told him she had cancer. Moshrefi testified before the jury that she did not have cancer.

The jury heard testimony from two employees from the FirstBank branch where the victim had his bank account.

They had called Westminster police which kick started a mandatory report of suspected elder abuse.

The employees told the jury that the victim had written multiple checks to Moshrefi for large sums of money.

When police contacted the victim he told them that he paid for Venus’s doctor visits and treatment.

He said Venus told him that without treatments she had five or six months to live.

He said that he was convinced she had cancer because of the pain she appeared to be suffering.

He also said that their relationship was kept secret because it was against her religion to be with a white man when she is unmarried.

Moshrefi’s husband testified that they had been married for 13 years.

She owns Holistic Healing Health in Colorado Springs, and advertises herself as Dr. Venus K. Moshrefi.

On cross-examination she said that she is not a licensed medical doctor in the State of Colorado.

The victim’s cousin testified that Venus had prescribed over 36 supplements for him costing over $80,000.

The victim paid for trips to California, Hawaii, and Australia for Venus. She told him that she had family in Australia that she would never see again because she was dying. He also bought Venus a car.

The jury found Moshrefi guilty of Theft of an At-Risk Elder and Criminal Exploitation of an At-Risk Elder. They deliberated four hours, following four days of trial, before returning their guilty verdict on July 24.

Sentencing has been set for September 8. Moshrefi faces up to 24 years in prison.