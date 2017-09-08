Washington couple married 75 years named Harvey and Irma

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Hurricane Harvey slammed the Texas coast and Hurricane Irma continues its track toward the United States, a couple sharing the hurricanes’ names continue to show love and devotion for one another.

Harvey and Irma Schluter of Spokane, Washington, have experienced multiple major events together over the past seven decades, according to the New York Times.

The couple have been married for 75 years. Harvey Schluter turned 104 in July and Irma Schulter turns 93 in November.

They thought they had seen it all over the years, but when they first heard news of the hurricanes, they thought their daughter was joking with them, KTRK reports.

Then they saw the news.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma Schluter told the Times. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

There are six lists of Atlantic hurricane names, which are rotated out every six years, according to the National Hurricane Center. The lists contain 21 names and alternate between male and female.

However, it’s likely Harvey and Irma will never be used again because hurricanes that are costly or deadly enough typically have their names retired.

Although the hurricanes are known for their destruction, the couple hope to teach everyone a simple lesson — to love and have faith.

“Each one’s gotta have love. That’s what holds you together,” Harvey KTRK.