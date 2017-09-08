Violent crime in Denver reaches new high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Violent crime in Denver has reached a new high.

Violent crime reported in the City and County of Denver is up more than seven percent so far this year with July marking the most violent month the city has seen in half a decade.

More than 450 violent crimes were reported to Denver Police in July.

While murders, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults are all up over last year, gang crime is seeing a decrease.

During whats called the "90 days of summer," Denver recorded no gang-related murders.

It`s progress Reverend Leon kelly, the executive director of Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, recently celebrated. "When people want to hold the police and the sheriff and those accountable for something that they do, my question had been, especially going into this year, was who was going to hold the hood accountable?" he said.

The neighborhoods seeing the highest number of violent crime per 1,000 residents are Sun Valley, Civic Center, Union Station, central business district and Five Points.

In comparison, the neighborhoods with the highest number of violent crime incidents reported are Five Points, East Colfax, Union Station, Lincoln Park and Capitol Hill.