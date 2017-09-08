Third man sentenced to prison for attempted robbery and murder of taxi driver

DENVER — A third man accused of the 2015 attempted robbery and shooting death of taxi driver Darren Bloomquist was sentenced Friday in Denver District Court.

Christian Willis, 20, was sentenced to 32 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Willis was a juvenile at the time of the deadly robbery attempt. He was arrested and charged as an adult in January 2017.

The two other men involved previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced.

Nicholas McKinney,19,pleaded guilty in March to one count of aggravated robbery—menace/deadly weapon and was sentenced in May to 25 years in prison.

Dasean Perry, 21, pleaded guilty in September 2016 to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery and was sentenced last December to 48 years in prison.

Darren Bloomquist,49, was driving a taxi on Sept. 5, 2015, when Perry, McKinney and Willis attempted to rob him. Bloomquist was shot and killed.

McKinney, who was 17 at the time, was charged as an adult.

Perry and McKinney were also originally charged with felony murder.

McKinney was the lookout in the robbery, Perry was the shooter, and Willis made the call for a taxi as part of the scheme and was assisting in the attempted robbery with a handgun when Perry shot and killed Mr. Bloomquist.