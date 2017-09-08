Suspects wanted for using stolen Home Depot credit card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman suspected of using a stolen Home Depot credit card.

Investigators say the suspects charged nearly $1,000 on the stolen card.

The purchases were made at the Home Depot at 5125 Wadsworth Blvd in Arvada and the Home Depot at 7125 W 88th Ave in Westminster, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators released surveillance pictures which you can find in the gallery above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).