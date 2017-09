Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more than 50 years the Skyline Chorus has been bringing music to our state in a way that's unique to Colorado.

Skyline Chorus is putting on two shows Saturday in Golden at the Bunker Auditorium in the green center at the Colorado School of Mines.

You can watch these talented ladies sing at 3 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door.