1 officer crashes car en route to separate officer-involved shooting in north Denver

DENVER — A police officer was involved in a shooting Friday night in north Denver.

According to a tweet posted by the department, the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Kingston.

In addition to the shooting, another officer’s car crashed two blocks away from the scene.

No officers were injured though one person was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

