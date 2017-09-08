Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lower Downtown hit-and-run

DENVER — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. at 20th and Market streets in Lower Downtown, police said.

A black Jaguar convertible with a Colorado license plate of QJE-716 struck the motorcyclist then left the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Denver Health Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries. His name and age weren’t released.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information about the crash is asked to call police.