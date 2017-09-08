Mar-a-Lago ordered to evacuate; 1 Trump mansion destroyed by Irma

PALM BEACH, Fl. — Mar-a-Lago, the seaside resort owned by President Donald Trump, was ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Irma continues to follow a path toward Florida.

Palm Beach County officials ordered that residents of the nearby islands evacuate by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Miami Herald.

An estimated 125,000 people live in the area surrounding the resort and all of Florida is under a state of emergency.

The President tweeted that Hurricane Irma was of “epic proportion” but did not reference his private club, which he refers to as the “Southern White House.”

Trump urged Americans to heed warnings issued by government officials

Irma has already leveled a $17 million mansion owned by Donald Trump in St. Martin.

The president’s other Florida properties – including the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter – have also been evacuated ahead of the monster storm.

Hurricane Irma has killed at least 14 people as it tore through the Caribbean and is expected to hit Florida as a category 4 storm on Sunday morning.

At least 24 people were killed this week as the storm affected many islands in the area.