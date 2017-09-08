Man sentenced for murder, fire above Denver bagel shop

DENVER — A man convicted by a jury in September for the murder of a 29-year-old man whose body was found in a burning apartment above a bagel shop was sentenced this week.

Brian Pattison, 31, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder in the first degree conviction, and another 24 years in prison for the arson in the first degree conviction.

Pattison shot and killed 29-year-old Shane Richardson sometime between April 30 and May 2, 2016, then set fire to Richardson’s home in the 700 block of East 26th Avenue.

The apartment and fire were above Rosenberg’s Bagel and Deli shop.

The victim’s body was discovered after Denver firefighters extinguished the fire.

Pattison, a tattooist from Colorado Springs, went to the victim’s apartment for a “tattoo party” to finish a tattoo he had started for the victim.

The motive for the crime is unknown.

According to arrest records, Pattison has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005, including charges of dangerous drug possession, burglary, speeding 25 to 39 mph over the speed limit, escaping a felony conviction and carrying a concealed weapon.

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, the popular restaurant in Five Points, reopened five months after it was severely damaged.