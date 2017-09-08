Find used needles in your neighborhood? Here’s what to do with them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - As Colorado's heroin epidemic continues, people living in certain Denver neighborhoods continue to see used needles littered in their alleys and street gutters.

Ben Siller, a public health investigator, said he has not noticed an uptick in calls to collect to dirty needles, but said there are certainly neighborhoods that see more used needles than other ones.

Neighbors living in Capitol Hill have posted online about their problems with used needles and their struggle to figure out what to do with them. A few months ago, one woman reported finding three needles containing blood and heroin a few feet from her backyard.

Siller said the city will remove the used needles if they are on public property.

"If they are discovered in a parking lot, or in an alley or all kinds of different areas like that, we're called upon to pick up those needles," said Siller.

Picking up used needles is a top priority for the city, said Siller.

"We don't want children to come across them or anything so we get out there as quickly as we can to pick those up," said Siller.

For needles found on private property, homeowners are instructed to wear gloves and use pliers or tongs to pick up the needle.

"There are infectious diseases, of course you can get an infection if you get punctured by the needle and there is also hepatitis and HIV," said Siller.

After a homeowner has picked up the needle with tongs or pliers, the needle should be placed inside a seal-able container with a lid, like a coffee can or a laundry detergent bottle or a cat litter container. From there, Siller said the container can be thrown in the trash. Homeowners can also take it a step further and bring the container to a needle drop off location.