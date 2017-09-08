2 young girls murdered near Telluride; 4 suspects charged, 1 wanted

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Four suspects have been charged in a double homicide of two children found Friday morning on a farm outside of Norwood, about 35 miles west of Telluride, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still searching for a fifth suspect.

Murder investigation underway in the double homicide of two children near Norwood (35 miles west of Telluride). https://t.co/4QwBSMPMYG pic.twitter.com/FjEeOavgFb — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

Deputies responded to a report of possibly two dead children on a property. When deputies arrived, they discovered two dead girls approximately seven to 10 years old.

The girls are believed to have been deceased at least two weeks.

Charges include murder in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide and felony child abuse causing death.

A woman last seen hitchhiking in Norwood is wanted by police in connection to the murders.

Nashika Bramble was last seen Wednesday morning. If you see her, call 970-728-1911.

All other suspects are being held in the San Miguel County Jail.

Sheriff Bill Masters said, “In my thirty-seven years as Sheriff, I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this.”

The names, charges and photos of the suspects will be released once the formal booking process is completed.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public.