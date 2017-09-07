Teeny Tiny Alpaca to make appearance at Douglas County Fairgrounds

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Cody, The Teeny Tiny Alpaca will be making a rare personal appearance this weekend at the Pacabuddies Alpaca Event and Fiber Arts Festival. The festival takes place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

You can catch Cody on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:30p.m.

While most alpacas are born at 15 to 20 pounds, Cody came into the world at a mere six-and-a-half pounds.

Small and weak, Cody struggled to survive. Overcoming illness and injury, Cody grew to be a healthy, happy baby alpaca.

Cody’s story is the inspiration behind an award-winning children’s book written to help children who feel different or left out.

Her message, aimed at battling bullying and intolerance, teaches children to accept differences in themselves and others.

Cody resides at Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch in Castle Rock.

Ranch owner, Amber Isaac, says “It is a marvel to see how many lives Cody has touched throughout the world. With her ongoing medical issues, it’s rare that she is able to get out amongst her fans. I am so thrilled to offer a chance for the public to meet Cody in person.”