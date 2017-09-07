Tailgating recipes

Chef Heath Stone from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make a delicious recipe for tailgating.
Grilled Bronco Peaches
Ingredients for marinade
- 3 -4 each Firm Peaches
- 2 Tablespoons Canola Oil
- Pinch of Salt
- 1 cup Honey
- 1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme Leaves
- 1 teaspoon Lavender leaves
- 4 each Chili Flakes
- 2 French Bread Baguettes
- Start the flame (heat) on the grill to medium.
- Cut the peaches in half and remove seed from the center.
- With a pastry brush, brush a little canola oil over the cut portion of the peach, place on hot, oiled grill.
- Grill for about 2 -3 minutes, until marks show up. Allow peaches to cool down.
- Cut French Bread on a large bias cut (angle) and oil bread as well, and place on the hot grill. Dice cool peaches, small to medium size.
- Place honey, thyme leaves and chili flakes in small sauce pot, warm up slightly either on the grill or a stove top, to have honey pliable (slightly liquefied).
- Then pour over peaches, top peach mixture over grilled bread and garnish with lavender leaves, and enjoy.