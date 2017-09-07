Tailgating recipes

Chef Heath Stone from Johnson & Wales University shows us how to make a delicious recipe for tailgating.

Grilled Bronco Peaches

 

Ingredients for marinade

 

  • 3 -4 each Firm Peaches
  • 2 Tablespoons Canola Oil
  • Pinch of Salt

 

  • 1 cup Honey
  • 1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme Leaves
  • 1 teaspoon Lavender leaves
  • 4 each Chili Flakes

 

  • 2 French Bread Baguettes

 

  1. Start the flame (heat) on the grill to medium.
  2. Cut the peaches in half and remove seed from the center.
  3. With a pastry brush, brush a little canola oil over the cut portion of the peach, place on hot, oiled grill.
  4. Grill for about 2 -3 minutes, until marks show up. Allow peaches to cool down.
  5. Cut French Bread on a large bias cut (angle) and oil bread as well, and place on the hot grill. Dice cool peaches, small to medium size.
  6. Place honey, thyme leaves and chili flakes in small sauce pot, warm up slightly either on the grill or a stove top, to have honey pliable (slightly liquefied).
  7. Then pour over peaches, top peach mixture over grilled bread and garnish with lavender leaves, and enjoy.