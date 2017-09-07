Suspect arrested in Englewood home invasion, shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man suspected of breaking into a home and shooting a man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, the Englewood Police Department said Thursday.

Officers with the Englewood and Sheridan police departments arrested Kenneth Tafoya, 48, without incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Tafoya is accused of breaking into a home in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Street about 3 a.m. Monday.

Police said Tafoya entered through the front door of the home near Broadway and East Hampden Avenue, and shot a man in his 50s inside.

The man was taken to Swedish Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. A female was also inside the home and was not hurt. The man and the woman have not been identified.