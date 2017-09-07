School supply drive helps Hurricane Harvey victims get back to classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Some schools in Houston are set to begin on Monday, though many students will likely begin classes without the supplies they need.

Hurricane Harvey ripped through portions of southeast Texas, dumping historic rainfall on Houston. Thousands of homes flooded.

As families rebuild, many will likely be unable to afford to replace school supplies lost in the natural disaster.

“You feel kind of helpless. Because you think about your mom. You think about your family. You think about your friends and you’re like, ‘What can I do to help?’” Mehran Ahmed, Assistant Principal at Aurora’s Gateway High School told FOX31.

Ahmed was born and raised in Houston. He attended college nearby and began his teaching career there before moving to Colorado.

At the suggestion of Gateway’s Principal Dr. Dackeri Davis, Ahmed reached out to his former school, Tanglewood Middle School in west Houston, to see if they needed help stockpiling school supplies.

“I think it would be really exciting to see a big blue truck show up with a trailer full of school supplies,” Ahmed said.

They decided to host a school supply drive to try and replace some of what was lost during the hurricane.

“It’s going to take years to replace what’s happening down there and any little bit that we can do to help, we certainly are happy to do so,” Dr. Davis said.

The supply drive will run through 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 14th, 2017. Supplies can be dropped off to the main offices at Gateway High School (1300 S. Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO) and Aurora Hills Middle School (1009 S. Uvalda St., Aurora, CO).

Ahmed will personally drive the donations to Tanglewood Middle School in Houston on Friday, September 15th.

“We really want backpacks filled with school supplies,” Ahmed said.

Below is a list of the items requested: