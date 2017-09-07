Recent Colorado wildfires adding to the smokiness over Denver

DENVER — I’m certain you are aware of the smokiness in our sky of late, and it will remain for a bit longer until a little relief clears the sky a bit throughout this weekend.

The map above shows all the active large fires, and clearly, the western US is dealing with a lot.

There are 140 fires covering 1.9 million acres (as of Thursday morning). More than 26,000 people are working the fires with more than 200 helicopters and nearly 2,000 engines. That is a lot of resources at the fire sites themselves.

Sadly, the impact of the fires is much more widespread than just at the sources. Smoke can be visible across the US.

The faint gray shades along and above the red line is smoke:

Locally, three fires are burning in northern areas of the state; two in Routt County. More info

These particular fires will likely increase the smoke even more over Denver.

I can track the projected smoke plumes with some short-range computer modeling. See here the forecast smoke plume through midday Friday:

Also, watch for my mouse cursor to hover around the fires in Colorado and watch the intensity of the simulation to increase as fires spread in Routt County.

The good news is that through the weekend a weather system will cruise over the western US and that may be just enough to change our windflow to somewhat of a “cleaner” direction, at least for a little while.