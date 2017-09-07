Preventing Head Lice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that head lice infestations are most common among preschool- and elementary school-age children? It's true, unfortunately, 6 to 12 million infestations occur each year in the United States among children 3 to 11 years of age. Additionally, this head-scratcher causes 24 million missed school days for kids.

So what is a parent to do when their child comes home with an infestation?

September is Head Lice Prevention Month and kids heading back to school, Krista Lauer.. the medical director of Lice Clinics of America shows us how to prevent head lice.