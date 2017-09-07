Popular Zello Walkie Talkie app issues alert to users as Irma approaches

A free app that works like a walkie talkie is seeing a surge of new users as Hurricane Irma makes its way through toward the southeast United States.

The Zello Walkie Talkie app lets users talk to each other live, one-on-one and on open, public channels — “old school CB Radio style.”

After Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, word spread quickly on social media that people stranded by the flooding could use channels like “Texas Search and Rescue” and “Cajun Navy SE” to call for help.

However, some false information also spread quickly online — that the app will work without internet access.

The company issued tweets on Tuesday and Wednesday alerting users that the rumor is not true.

There is a massive misinformation among users in Puerto Rico that Zello will work without internet. It will *not*, please RT. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the Austin American-Statesman quoted Zello CEO Bill Moore as saying there were “hundreds of thousands of people using it in the Houston area.”

On Tuesday, with another massive storm approaching the U.S., Zello said it was continuing to see an uptick in downloads.

600,000 new users joined Zello today. — Zello Inc (@Zello) September 6, 2017

On Thursday, the app was topping the iTunes chart for free apps and has been reported on by CNN Money, USA TODAY, CNBC and more.