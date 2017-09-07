Man charged with starting brush fires in Parker smiles for mug shot

PARKER, Colo. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with starting fires along the Cherry Creek Trail in April, the Parker Police Department announced Thursday.

Jake Payne is accused of starting fires on April 12 and 13. The charges are class 3 felonies and, if convicted, Payne could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.

Both fires originated in the same area, investigators said.

The fire on April 13 burned 14 acres near South Parker Road and E-470.

“These fires forced multiple road and trail closures, caused concern for nearby businesses and residents and forced a school to go on lockout,” the police department stated.

Police said there was an “extensive use of resources” to keep the fire from spreading to homes nearby.

Crews from five fire departments, supported by a helicopter, spent the afternoon fighting the blaze.

Back in April, officials with the Parker Police Department and and South Metro Fire Rescue described the fire as suspicious.

Residents thought it seemed suspicious, too.

“I can’t see how this would be a naturally caused wildfire,” Karl Newyear, who lives in the area, told FOX 31 Denver reporter Michael Konopasek.

Payne’s bond was set at $5,000 and he is due back in court on Sept. 11.