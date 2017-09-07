Lyft driver shot, nearly killed while waiting for next ride request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Lyft driver was robbed and nearly killed.

Now, police are searching for the three men involved. It happened Thursday Aug. 31st just before 2 a.m. near 7th and Albion St., just one block off Colorado Boulevard.

Corey Anderson says he had just finished a ride and was parked on the street waiting for his next ride request when he heard a knock on the driver’s side window.

“So I roll it down a couple inches cause you never want to roll it down all the way and a gun sticks through there and they were like, give me everything you’ve got. There’s three guys, some have their faces covered, in dark clothing,” Anderson said.

Scrambling to find anything in the car to give them, he says the three men began to open his door.

“As the door is opening again they say don’t move or I’ll smoke you or I’ll blast you right away and I was like, these guys are serious,” he said.

He says he slammed his car into drive.

“Right as I’m pulling away the gun fires and I hear this really loud pop right in my ear,” Anderson explained.

Pictures show where the bullet hit the door frame.

“This guy had shot aiming right for my temple and it came through all like three or four layers of metal,” he said.

It was that last layer of metal, he says, saved his life.

“I got out of there alive at least,” Anderson said.

Now he’s warning other drivers about the unpredictability of the streets.

“Pay attention to your surroundings. And I’m going to buy a dash cam,” he said.

Police have not made an arrest in the case but Anderson says they did dust for fingerprints and are actively looking for suspects.

Anderson has not been able to go back to work as a driver he says because of the fear and flashbacks he gets in the car. Lyft was his main source of income since recently moving back to Denver from Los Angeles.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him with expenses.