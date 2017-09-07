Laugh away the night while helping a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Youth For A Change helps students that are 17-21 who don't have enough credits to receive their high school diploma, but are interested in pursuing additional education. This program helps them not only get their high school diploma, but allows them to earn college credits, an Associates Degree, technical certifications, a GED, or all three!

Be sure to get your tickets for the 11th Annual Back To School Night at Comedy Works South. It's tonight at 5:30 p-m tickets are $50bat the door! Not only will you get to see Monty Franklin's comedy show you'll help raise money for the students and programs of Colorado Youth for a Change.

https://youthforachange.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/BTSN2017