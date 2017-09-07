Kidnapped 67-year-old woman located in Nevada, suspect arrested

ELKO, Nev. — Lafayette police announced on Thursday evening that a man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail assisted living center on Wednesday has been captured in Nevada.

Brian Rosipajla said that John Baerthlein, 75, was arrested at a Best Western motel in Elko and his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Carol, 67, has been placed in protective custody.

Carol suffers from dementia, and Baerthlein is alleged to have removed her from the facility on Wednesday afternoon although he doesn’t have power of attorney over her.

Online court records indicate Baerthlein has a warrant for second-degree kidnapping currently pending against him.

Original story below

An endangered 67-year-old woman has been reported missing and she might have been abducted by her ex-boyfriend, the Lafayette Police Department said.

Police believe Alexis Carol was kidnapped from the Peaks Senior Assisted Living Center at 660 Old Laramie Trail by 75-year-old John Baerthlein around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI joined the investigation, police said. Baerthlein is known to carry firearms and has residences in several states, though police did not identify which ones.

An arrest warrant was issued for Baerthlein for second-degree kidnapping, police said, adding they are confident both are now out of Colorado.

The couple were last seen heading southbound on Interstate 25 at 120th Avenue about 4 p.m. in a white Ford four-door F-350 pickup truck with an Oregon license plate HD13779.

John Baerthlein and Alexis Carol

Police say Carol suffers from dementia. She’s described as 5-foot-3 and about 110 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow sundress.

Baerthlein is 6-foot-2 and about 200 pounds with gray hair. Police believe they have a dog with them and possibly could be traveling to Nevada.

Anyone who sees the two or has information is asked to call 911 or police at 303-441-4444.