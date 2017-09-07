× Justice Department says Colorado baker should be allowed to deny gay couples service

DENVER – The Trump administration’s Departmrnt of Justice Thursday filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court saying they believe Jack Phillips, a Colorado baker and owner of Masterpiece Cake Shop, should be allowed to not serve gay couples if he so chooses for religious reasons.

Phillips’ high profile case will be heard in front of the United States Supreme Court later this year.

According to the brief, the Justice Department writes “Forcing Phillips to create expression for and participate in a ceremony that violates his sincerely held religious beliefs invades his First Amendment rights.”

The issue has been a dispute for nearly 4 years.