Hurricane watch issued for South Florida ahead of Irma

MIAMI — A hurricane watch was issued Thursday morning as Category 5 storm Irma with 175 mph winds moved closer to South Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is continuing to move on a west-northwest track. It was located about 75 miles south east of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center said in its 9 a.m. MDT update.

The watch is in effect for parts of South Florida as the Florida Keys.

RELATED: Track Hurricane Irma

Some of Florida’s gas stations have been left dry, something Gov. Rick Scott has become a “top priority.”

“I have been very clear to the retailers,” Scott said at a news conference. “We have to get the fuel as fast as we can out so people can evacuate.”

The governor is asking the Environmental Protection Agency and the White House to waive restrictions to get as much fuel to Florida as possible before the storm arrives.

“We know fuel is very important, and we are devoting every state resource to this,” Scott said. “I know this has to be very frustrating, and we won’t stop working on this.”

One of our top priorities right now is fuel availability- We are working around the clock to get fuel to you. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 7, 2017

Current models show the storm going along Florida’s east coast, but the state’s west coast still will have hurricane conditions, Scott said.

A hurricane watch has been issued for South Florida and the Florida Keys. More information available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/SzlkILQj0h — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

“Look at the size of this storm,” Scott said. “It’s huge. Regardless of which coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate.”