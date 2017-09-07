Hurricane Irma might have destroyed one of the world’s most famous airports

SIMPSON BAY, Saint Maarten — Hurricane Irma might have destroyed a famous airport where planes flew over thrill-seeking tourists’ heads while they were on a beach.

Princess Juliana International Airport is on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten, which suffered widespread destruction by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.

The airport was “hit hard, with what appeared to be sand washed up to parts of the main terminal and the building’s roof extensively damaged. No aircraft were visible on the tarmac,” The Associated Press reported.

A Twitter user later posted pictures of the airport.

The storm is currently tracking west-northwest and a hurricane watch has been issued for parts of south Florida and the Florida Keys.

Irma currently has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense released aerial footage of Irma destruction on Saint Maarten and Maho Beach as well as pictures of the destruction.

On Wednesday, a livestream from a webcam at Maho Beach showed how forceful and destructive the hurricane was until it was knocked offline.

The airport is famous for its runways next to the island’s beaches.

Maho Beach is a popular spot for tourists who go there for pictures of larger airlines landing overhead.