These dogs will be available for adoption soon at Maxfund.
Hurricane Harvey shelter dogs
-
Colorado rescue groups to open doors for Harvey animals
-
Owner: Vets spayed French bulldog without permission, rendering her unable to compete
-
Photo shows dogs left behind as family flees flood from Hurricane Harvey
-
Stranded dogs left on family boat during Hurricane Harvey are rescued
-
Dumb Friends League Taking in Dogs from Oklahoma Shelter
-
-
4 Colorado animal shelters waiving adoption fees on Friday
-
Osteen: Houston megachurch ‘has always been open’ despite flooding
-
Rescued dogs, cats flown to Colorado to find forever homes
-
Obese dog Strudel starts weight loss journey as shelter hopes for adoption
-
Dog spotted roaming Texas neighborhood carrying bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
-
-
Colorado animal rescue team dispatched to Houston
-
Breaking windows to rescue dogs in hot vehicles soon will be legal
-
Denver Animal Shelter to put 2 dozen French bulldogs up for adoption Saturday