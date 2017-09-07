How to get free ID theft protection and credit monitoring from Equifax

Credit reporting agency Equifax says personal information of potentially 143 million Americans may have been access by criminals in a cybersecurity incident.

More: What happened and the personal information that may have been accessed

Regardless of whether your information may have been impacted, Equifax is providing you the option to enroll in “TrustedID Premier” identity theft protection and credit file monitoring service.

SIGN UP: Enroll in free ID theft protection and credit monitoring from Equifax

Equifax says the unauthorized access to data by criminals happened from mid-May through July.

Equifax has also set up a tool to see if your personal information may have been accessed.

Link: How to check if your information may be part of Equifax cybersecurity incident

