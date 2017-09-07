How to check if your information may be part of Equifax cybersecurity incident

Personal information of potentially 143 million Americans may have been access by criminals in a cybersecurity incident involving Equifax, one the the three major credit reporting agencies.

Equifax has set up a tool to see if your personal information may have been accessed.

After filling out some personal information on the form, you will get a message indicating whether your personal information may have been impacted by the incident.

Regardless of whether your information may have been impacted, Equifax is providing you the option to enroll in “TrustedID Premier” identity theft protection and credit file monitoring service.

Equifax says the unauthorized access to data by criminals happened from mid-May through July.