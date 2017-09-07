How to be a lumberjack!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kirk, Greg & Meagan try to be lumberjacks! How did they do?

The Grand Opening for the Duluth Trading Company will kick off at 9:00am on Thursday, September 7 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. There will be live lumberjack shows at 12:00pm and 5:00pm, featuring axe throwing, overhand chop, woodcarving and more. The show is perfect for families— there is even a special prize for 1 lucky kid at every show The Thornton store location is the first in Colorado and 25th in the country. It is the west-most retail store so far. Duluth makes problem solving workwear for men and women that are tested by real trades people, including lumberjacks.