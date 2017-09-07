Hazy conditions from fires pose possible health problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Somewhere beneath the thick layer of smoke hovering over the Downtown Denver skyline are the picturesque Rocky Mountains and beautiful Colorado blue skies.

Wildfires burning in the states across the western U.S. are fueling the smokiness along the front range.

Dr. David Beuther with Jewish Hospital doesn’t appreciate the change of scenery but is more concerned over what the smoke does to his patients.

“Worsening asthma respiratory symptoms. Irritation of the eyes and nose. Just a lot of general discomfort,” explained Dr. Beuther.

Conditions on Thursday were serious enough to prompt the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue an advisory about the lower air quality blanketing parts of the state. An “Action Day Alert” is in effect through Friday 4PM.

“Fine particles getting down deep in the lungs. We know that the smaller they are the further down they get down and they can really irritate and exacerbate and set off inflammation mucus coughing,” added Dr. Beuther.

He says the average healthy person will only suffer from obstructed views, but those who have respiratory issues are going to him for bronchitis, flare ups of asthma, and allergies.

Dr. Beuther recommends that patients stay on meds and speak to a doctor about serious concerns. He also recommends that anyone sensitive to the smoke stay indoors and keep the windows shut.