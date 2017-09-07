Florida sheriff: Those with active warrants seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma will go to jail

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida tweeted out a series of confusing warnings as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

The string of tweets at first seemed to claim officers will be checking IDs at shelters, and will turn away sex offenders and predators.

However, subsequent tweets claimed anyone with a warrant would be targeted, and said fugitives should go to jail instead of shelters.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail – it's a secure shelter https://t.co/UFNGNafJh8 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. https://t.co/DlhqjqFrkM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Confused and shocked Twitter users criticized the apparent message: That those with warrants of any kind will be, at least, turned away at shelters, and at worst, arrested.

Sex offenders don't necessarily have outstanding warrants — Adam Schrader (@Schrader_Adam) September 6, 2017

Did you just publish your intent to abuse human rights? — DebbieDoesSallad (@DeborahtheCook) September 6, 2017

People are under no obligation to ID themselves in a public setting. — Ryan W (@RyanEricW) September 6, 2017

Our response to the dangerous #HurricaneIrma tweets of @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd, threatening arrests for people seeking shelter. pic.twitter.com/V4MKC9nfTw — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) September 6, 2017

The Daily Beast spoke with a representative from the sheriff’s office who said arrest was “a risk a person would run” if they showed up seeking shelter with an outstanding warrant.

She clarified that the ID check would weed out the sex offenders and would serve to flag any fugitives.

“While we are checking, if we see someone with an active warrant we have to place them under arrest,” she said, claiming jail would be a safer bet than “to expose yourself to a Category 5 storm.”

Some Twitter critics pointed out that hundreds of inmates were abandoned in dangerous conditions after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Tell that to the inmates that were trapped and left to starve in prison during Katrina. — Matthew Drauch (@MDrauch) September 6, 2017

According to Human Rights Watch, 600 inmates in the Orleans Parish Prison compound were trapped in chest-deep water for four days before they were rescued from the flooded city.