Flies An Issue For Failed Restaurants

The FOX31 problems search hundreds of inspections to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Taz Indian Restaurant

The Aurora restaurant failed with 10 critical health code violations in July.

The critical mistakes include:

Numbers flies and rodent droppings

Dish machine was not sanitizing

Employees were not washing their hands

Clean pots stored on floor

The owner of the restaurant said they “fixed everything”. The restaurant is located at 10731 East Alameda Avenue.

Tamales Moreno

A Jefferson County inspector found 11 critical health code violations in July.

The violations include:

Live and dead flies

Moldy butter

Non treated water dripping onto food

Employees not washing their hands

The restaurant did not return our calls so we stopped by. The owner allowed us into the kitchen for a look and corrected all the violations.

Tamales Moreno is located at 5301 West Mississippi Avenue.

MICI Handcrafted Italian

The “A” goes to this MICI in Denver for two perfect inspections in a row.

The CEO Elliot Schiffer said, “For us it’s just the way we do business. We care a lot about how clean our restaurants are. We all bring our families into our restaurant to eat so we care a lot about the product we put out.” This location is at 727 North Colorado Boulevard.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

