Flagship Chipotle restaurant in Denver reopens after major renovations

DENVER — The very first Chipotle to ever welcome customers is reopen after a major remodel gave the restaurant some much-needed updates.

The popular burrito restaurant is located on Evans near the University of Denver campus and has become a fun destination for Chipotle fans.

In the past, some lucky diners who went out of their way to visit the site even scored a t-shirt reading “I made the pilgrimage to Evans” and a chance to autograph the basement wall.

To celebrate Thursday’s reopening, anyone with the last name “Evans” will score a free meal. Of course those with the Evans surname must show an ID as proof.

Check out the photos above for an idea of just how hard the crew worked to bring the restaurant back to life.