Family files lawsuit to get their pit bull back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A family of four is taking the city of Aurora to federal court to save the life of their dog.

The pit bull was seized by Aurora Animal Services on January 4 after it bit a delivery man.

Bandit has been sheltered at their facility at 15750 E. 32nd Avenue ever since--more than 8 months.

The Suren Tatuylan family hired the Animal Law Center which filed a federal lawsuit and a restraining order Friday to prevent the shelter from euthanizing their two-year-old pet.

“They are completely dedicated to this dog,” says the family’s attorney Jennifer Edwards.

Pictures show how Bandit is very much a part of the Tatulyan family--and why they want to save his life.

“Bandit is not a fighting dog. He had one bite. He should be given a chance,” says Edwards.

He’s been caged up since biting a Fed-Ex deliveryman who came to the family’s home January 4.

The family’s lawsuit asks that the court allow Bandit to go back with his family outside of Aurora.

“The family is absolutely building another home in Parker. They are completely wiling to move,” says Edwards.

At the very least, the lawsuit asks Bandit be allowed to relocate to a no-kill shelter in Florida where he can get help.

“He deserves to have some behavior modification. He deserves training. He deserves enrichment. He deserves a chance,” says Edwards.

Either way, they want the city to act soon. They say Bandit has been locked up for far too long.

“Bandit does not get to leave his concrete cell. He gets no enrichment. He gets no exercise. He’s becoming morbidly obese. He has been confined in a cell for many, many months,” says Edwards.

Tatuylan is a Russian immigrant who speaks little English--and didn’t realize when he pled guilty in March to harboring a dangerous dog, that it meant the immediate destruction of his pet.

The family has been paying $15 a day since January 4 to keep Bandit at the shelter.

You can help them cover the costs to save Bandit with a donation.