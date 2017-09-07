Exercise injury prevention and recovery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does your job have you sitting at your desk all week long getting very little exercise when you're in the office? Then when the weekend rolls around you try to cram five days’ worth of exercise into two? Even though a recent study revealed the weekend warrior lifestyle does have health benefits. The American Osteopathic Association is against it due to the risk of injuries. Dr. Ken Redcross joined us today with some "exercise cram" tips that are critical to injury prevention and recovery.

