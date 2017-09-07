Equifax security incident could impact nearly half of the U.S. population

The consumer credit reporting agency Equifax announced a “cybersecurity incident” that could impact more than 140 million Americans. That’s nearly half the population of the United States.

Equifax said the information accessed includes names, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver’s license numbers.

LINK: Check here to see if your personal information may have been accessed

“Criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files. Based on the company’s investigation, the unauthorized access occurred from mid-May through July 2017,” the company said in a statement issued Thursday.

The company will offer free identity theft protection and credit file monitoring to all U.S. consumers.

LINK: How to get free identity theft protection and credit monitoring from Equifax

Equifax also identified unauthorized access to limited personal information for certain UK and Canadian residents, according to the statement.

Equifax (NYSE: EFX) is considered one of the three largest American credit agencies.