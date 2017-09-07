Elementary school teacher gets kidney from student’s parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some lessons in life cannot be taught in a classroom. But that's exactly where one very important lesson was learned.

Andy Klaus-Corritore teaches 9th grade history, literature and writing at Denver Academy. He's been doing it twelve years, "I love it because every day is a different day. You're never quite sure what you're gonna get when you have thirteen different personalities in your classroom."

Two years ago Corritore got something he wasn't expecting to get either, "I was two hundred and seventy three pounds. In three days I lost forty two pounds in water weight after they put me on dialysis." He was diagnosed with ninety percent kidney failure. Time was not on his side, "I was close to dying."

Stacy Folk, one of Corritore's home room parents, wanted to help. She made a video, and posted it on-line. The video, with music from the American pop band, The Fray, touched the heart of one Scott Patten, father of another student at Denver Academy. Patten decided to give one of his kidney's to Corritore, "If I could help him live another decade or two, and keep helping kids like that, it would be a big change for the world that I can't do myself."

A very grateful Corritore called Stacy Folk, who made the video, "She's the first person I called when I found out I was getting a kidney. I didn't call my mom, I called Stacy because she was the one who got me here." Said a tearful Corritore.

Corritore teaches for a living, but has learned what the power of love, from people he barely knows, can do to save a life.