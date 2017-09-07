Dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey devastation up for adoption

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Dozens of dogs rescued from the flooding and aftermath Hurricane Harvey left behind along the Gulf Coast need new homes here in the Mile High area and you have the chance to take them in and give them a second chance at a happy life.

The Petsmart on Wadsworth in Lakewood has already taken in dozens of dogs from Houston and are on the hunt for new caregivers.

HomeComings Dog Rescue took three trips to Texas this week to pull stranded or abandoned dogs from the waters.

Some of the dogs will be held in foster care and some will be available for adoption.

If you want to take in a furry friend that needs a cozy home, the adoption event will take place at Golden Pet Supplies Plus from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m this upcoming Saturday.

Golden Pet Supplies Plus is located at 17205 S Golden Rd. in Golden.

A GoFundMe account has been established to address the medical needs of the rescued dogs. Take a look at the organization’s website to see current dogs up for adoption.